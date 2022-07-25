Mortgage Climate Action Group to hold first event

The Mortgage Climate Action Group (MCAG) has announced it will hold its first event virtually on 4 August from 9.30am.

This will be open to attendees from across the sector.

MCAG launched in April this year to act as a source of support and information for mortgage intermediaries, to help them understand and discuss green issues.

It was founded by Legal and General, Sesame Bankhall Group and SimplyBiz Mortgages. Since, Home Loan Partnership, Mortgage Intelligence, PRIMIS, Openwork and Paradigm have also joined the collective.

The virtual event will be an hour long and outline the aims of MCAG, its purpose and how the green agenda affects lenders and advisers.

There will be presentations from Esther Dijkstra, managing director of intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group, and Chris Pearson, HSBC’s head of intermediary mortgages.

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages, said: “The real strength of the Mortgage Climate Action Group lies in collaboration, which is why it is so important to keep the sector updated on our purpose, and our work so far.”

He said one of the group’s primary objectives was to give advisers a voice on green issues and policy.

He added: “Whilst this event won’t give delegates all the answers in terms of this significant, and evolving area, we believe it will be a good starting point for this vital, industry-wide conversation.”

Michele Golunska, CEO, Sesame Bankhall Group, added: “I was delighted to give the full support of Sesame Bankhall Group to this incredibly important initiative. I have always been passionately committed to shaping a more sustainable and conscientious industry. The Mortgage Climate Action Group is quickly establishing itself as an effective forum for bringing all industry stakeholders together to debate the key issues and develop new initiatives that will help to address the challenges ahead.”

Kevin Roberts, managing director of mortgage services at Legal and General, said the group was there to be a voice and listen, but also to emphasise the need to take action so change could be made.