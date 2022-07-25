OMS to provide processing support for Freedom Finance

Lender Freedom Finance has partnered with One Mortgage System (OMS), the enquiry-to-completion processing platform for brokers, to provide back-office processing support.

OMS is an end-to-end CRM system including residential, buy to let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection.

Freedom Finance is a lending platform offering several financial products including mortgages.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS (pictured), said: “Freedom Finance is a true innovator when it comes to entrepreneurship in the lending sector. As a company, it is at the forefront of the tech curve in terms of how they utilise data and adapt a range of solutions to ensure their customers can easily access the most appropriate products for their needs.

“It’s always heartening for the OMS platform to be chosen to play an integral support role in the future of such a leading tech-focused proposition, and we’ve successfully brought together a number of system integrations to cater for all of Freedom Finance’s requirements. It’s been an exciting journey with both tech teams and we look forward to enhancing this further during 2022.”

Andrew Fisher, chief commercial officer at Freedom Finance, added: “Our partnership with OMS is a highly progressive move.

“OMS is a pioneer in mortgage processing and their ability to meet our ambitious aims was a key factor in the decision-making process. The vast experience and expertise of the OMS team offers an additional dimension to our offering and provides users with a seamless experience, dovetailing perfectly with our digital lending marketplace.

“Reliable, innovative technology that simplifies the customer journey is exactly why Freedom Finance is trusted by so many of the UK’s biggest lenders. This partnership will make it easier for even more people to benefit from the extensive range of mortgage products and providers available via our digital marketplace.”