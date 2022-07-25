You are here: Home - News -

News

OMS to provide processing support for Freedom Finance

by:
  • 25/07/2022
  • 0
OMS to provide processing support for Freedom Finance
Lender Freedom Finance has partnered with One Mortgage System (OMS), the enquiry-to-completion processing platform for brokers, to provide back-office processing support.

 

OMS is an end-to-end CRM system including residential, buy to let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection.

Freedom Finance is a lending platform offering several financial products including mortgages.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS (pictured), said: “Freedom Finance is a true innovator when it comes to entrepreneurship in the lending sector. As a company, it is at the forefront of the tech curve in terms of how they utilise data and adapt a range of solutions to ensure their customers can easily access the most appropriate products for their needs.

“It’s always heartening for the OMS platform to be chosen to play an integral support role in the future of such a leading tech-focused proposition, and we’ve successfully brought together a number of system integrations to cater for all of Freedom Finance’s requirements. It’s been an exciting journey with both tech teams and we look forward to enhancing this further during 2022.”

Andrew Fisher, chief commercial officer at Freedom Finance, added: “Our partnership with OMS is a highly progressive move.

“OMS is a pioneer in mortgage processing and their ability to meet our ambitious aims was a key factor in the decision-making process. The vast experience and expertise of the OMS team offers an additional dimension to our offering and provides users with a seamless experience, dovetailing perfectly with our digital lending marketplace.

“Reliable, innovative technology that simplifies the customer journey is exactly why Freedom Finance is trusted by so many of the UK’s biggest lenders. This partnership will make it easier for even more people to benefit from the extensive range of mortgage products and providers available via our digital marketplace.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.