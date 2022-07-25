TML promotes Sarah McCawley and Jo Gee

McCawley has worked at TML for nearly two years as a central London business development manager.

Prior to that she was a key account manager at Foundation Home Loans for nearly four years, and before that was a relationship manager at Aldermore for just over two years.

She has also held roles at Vitality and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Gee has worked at TML for just under a year as senior regional underwriter, and before that worked at Foundation Home Loans for just over three years as lead mortgage underwriter for London.

Before that she worked at Nationwide Building Society for over 10 years as mortgage operations team manager for The Mortgage Works, Nationwide’s buy-to-let subsidiary.

She has also worked at Birmingham Midshires, CHL Mortgage and Britannia Building Society.

Sara Palmer, head of distribution at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Both Sarah and Jo’s vast experience in the sector make them valuable assets to the team. We look forward to working with them and drawing on their expertise as we look to further establish our presence in London and enhance our relationships with our key accounts in the region.”