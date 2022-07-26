You are here: Home - News -

News

CMA orders Monzo to share customer transaction data for mortgage and loan applications

by: Sarah Davidson
  • 26/07/2022
  • 0
CMA orders Monzo to share customer transaction data for mortgage and loan applications
Digital bank Monzo has been ordered to “comply with banking rules” after thousands of customers weren’t given a final statement history when they closed their accounts.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the bank had breached the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order between May 2021 and March 2022 by failing to send transaction histories to over 13,000 customers.

The Order asks that every customer receives copies of their transaction history when they close their account, which the CMA said “acts as important evidence if they choose to apply for a loan or mortgage elsewhere”.

It follows a similar breach reported last year, prompting the regulator to impose legally binding directions requiring Monzo to make sure this doesn’t happen again, and to review its procedures with an independent body.

The directions are enforceable in court if Monzo fails to comply with them.

Adam Land, senior director at the CMA, said: “It’s simply not good enough for a major bank like Monzo to repeatedly fail its customers by not following clear rules.

“Having a record of your financial transactions can act as important evidence needed to secure a loan or mortgage – so Monzo’s failure to provide these put an unnecessary obstacle in the way of thousands of customers.

“We have ordered the bank to make changes which mean customers should not face this issue in the future. We’ll be watching to make sure proper procedure is followed.”

Monzo has now contacted all affected customers to offer them a copy of their transaction history.

It has also introduced new auto-alerts to warn staff when the system fails to issue transaction histories to customers and is monitoring cases to ensure departing customers receive their transaction history.

A Monzo spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to a processing error, some customers were not proactively issued with historic transaction data, however this information was always available to these customers at their request.

“As soon as we were aware of this issue, we fixed it on the same day and contacted all impacted customers as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The CMA cannot currently impose financial penalties for breaches of this kind, but it has called for the power to do so.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Sarah Davidson

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.