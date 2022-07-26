ESBS bolsters team with Shane Dye and Scott Cufflin

The Earl Shilton Building Society (ESBS) has hired Shane Dye as a business development manager (BDM) and Scott Cufflin as a senior mortgage underwriter.

Dye (pictured) previously worked at Coventry Building Society for around eight years and most recently managed a group of telephone BDMs and BDM support specialists.

He has also worked at Lloyds TSB for around 14 years in several roles, including a branch-based financial advisor where he advised high net-worth clients.

Cufflin started his property-related career at age 18 and has worked in mortgages and underwriting at the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society for nearly three years.

Paul Tilley, chief executive of ESBS, said: “It is fantastic that we’ve been able to grow to accommodate our customers’ ever-evolving needs, and I’m sure Scott and Shane will be great assets to the team.”

Dye continued that there was a “huge amount” he could help brokers with as ESBS was able to consider modern methods of construction and was committed to first-time, professional, self-employed and later life buyers.

He said: “It’s very exciting to have an opportunity where you can contribute directly to the future proposition of the business, and especially be part of a team which is committed to providing the broker with the best service.

Cufflin added: “I really like the personal aspect of a building society. Being a smaller society, I feel we can really make a difference to our customers.”