You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC and TSB raise mortgage rates – round-up

by:
  • 26/07/2022
  • 0
HSBC and TSB raise mortgage rates – round-up
HSBC and TSB have respectively raised the interest rates in several of their lending ranges effective today.

At HSBC, rates went up between 0.10 percent and 0.30 per cent across all LTVs, the bank said.

In its UK buy-to-let (BTL) purchase range, the lender said it had increased rates on its two-year fixed loans at 60 per cent, 65 per cent and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) products.

Rates.for several other categories, including on HSBC’s BTL existing customer range, its two-year fixed standard products and on its five-year fixed fee saver and five-year fixed standard loans. Interest rates also rose on its residential existing customer switching range and its residential existing customer borrowing more range.

“We continually review our mortgage range and take a number of factors into account when setting rates”, an HSBC spokesperson said. “Upon review, we have today we have made changes to some of our existing customer mortgage rates.”

TSB

At TSB, the lender said its BTL product transfer rates for two and five-year fixed deals up to 75 per cent LTV had risen by up to 0.50 per cent.

Its residential product transfer rates for two and 10-year fixed rate loans also rose by up to 0.50 per cent, TSB said.

In June, the Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.25 per cent, citing inflationary pressures. The next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee is set for 4 August.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.