You are here: Home - News -

News

Stamp duty relief for pensioners will dislodge property market stagnation – NAPB

by:
  • 26/07/2022
  • 0
Stamp duty relief for pensioners will dislodge property market stagnation – NAPB
Pensioners should be made exempt from paying stamp duty when downsizing to allow for more movement across the property market, a trade body has suggested.

Jonathan Rolande, founding member of the National Association of Property Buyers (NAPB), said retired people who considered moving to a smaller home faced stamp duty costs of up to £30,000. 

Rolande said: “That would be, sometimes in their opinion, a negative move because they’ll be going from a bigger family house to somewhere smaller.  

“So, it costs them £30,000 for the privilege of living somewhere inferior. People are resisting that and staying in large family homes.” 

He said removing some of the costs associated with buying and moving would encourage older people to free up more bedrooms. He said there was proof this could be popular due to the success of the stamp duty holiday. 

Rolande said it would be up to the government to work out how this is implemented if taken on, but suggested it should be open to every homeowner of retirement age. 

He went on to say this would lead to the government “losing a very valuable revenue source” but said any tax income lost from people not paying a levy on the way down the property market, could be recovered by those paying it on the way up. 

Rolande added: “They’re buying that property which otherwise isn’t being sold. So, it could have a positive impact on the Treasury.” 

He said other costs paid during the moving process such as estate agent fees and removals services would also “stop the stagnation”. 

Rolande added: “We’ve got a very stagnant market in lots of ways because a lot of people who want to move can’t because of lack of supply.” 

He said the NAFB had been lobbying the government for this change both directly and through the press. 

“It’s an opportune moment because we’re losing housing ministers at the rate of knots and the government is about to change, but we’re hoping that the government will take notice,” he added. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.