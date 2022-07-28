You are here: Home - News -

News

Housing affordability ratio in England lowest since records began in 1999

by:
  • 28/07/2022
  • 0
Housing affordability ratio in England lowest since records began in 1999
The average home in England costs around 8.7 times the average annual disposable household income, the highest income to house price ratio since 1999.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the figure is based off £275,000 as the median house price and £31,800 for the median income.

The ONS said this affordability ratio for England is worse than at any point since the series began in 1999, when housing affordability ratio stood at 4.4.

The report continued that in Wales the affordability ratio was six and in Scotland it was 5.5.

It noted that these were below the peaks of 2007 for Wales and 2008 for Scotland.

It explained that following the financial crisis, housing affordability had worsened in England, Scotland and Wales but since 2014 England’s ratios had increased and had led to a bigger affordability gap between England and the other countries.

The report said that in all three countries, the affordability of low income households varied more over time than those of average or high income households.

It said an average price home in the North East cost around 12 years of income for a low income household, compared to 40 years for a low income household in London.

The South West, South East, East of England and London had generally worse affordability than average for England.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.