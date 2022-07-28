Paragon and Foundation Home Loans expand mortgage offerings – round-up

Paragon has added several two-year variable and three-year fixes to its buy-to-let mortgage range.

The new products include a pair of two-year discounted variable rates that start from 2.99 per cent, and the three-year fixed rate begins from 4.69 per cent.

Products are available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and come with free mortgage valuations and £500 cashback.

Portfolio landlords, with four or more mortgaged properties, are eligible and can use it to purchase or remortgage houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit blocks and single self-contained properties.

The variable rate products have an annual per cent rate of change (APRC) of 5.9 per cent and early repayment charges (ERCs) are three per cent over the term.

The fixed rate mortgages are subject to an APRC is 5.2 per cent and ERCs are three per cent for the first two years, and two per cent in year three.

All products are subject to an application fee of £299.

Moray Hulme (pictured), director for mortgage sales at Paragon, said the products would give landlords more choice.

He continued: “We’ve added two-year variable rate products to our range to provide finance that has a headline rate significantly cheaper than many of the two-year fixed rate products currently available, enabling investors to respond to the strong demand for rented homes we’re seeing currently.

“In addition, with rates expected to fall beyond the anticipated peak in two years, we’re able to offer competitively priced mortgages that are fixed for three years, providing landlords with certainty.”

Foundation Home Loans brings out two fee-assisted limited edition resi products

Intermediary-only specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has brought out two fee-assisted limited edition residential products for borrowers with an almost clean credit history.

The fixed rate products are in its F1 product range, can be accessed up to 65 per cent LTV. The two-year fixed rate is priced at 4.74 per cent and 4.99 per cent for the five-year fixed rate.

They come with one free standard valuation, no application fee and £795 product fee. Owner occupiers are eligible for the products, and it can be used for purchase and remortgage.

Products can also be used on a capital and interest or interest-only basis up to £2m.

George Gee, managing director for commercial at the Foundation Home Loans, said: “Specialist residential lending is showing strong demand at the moment and we believe these competitively-priced options, coupled with our excellent service standards, will make them attractive to our intermediary partners.”