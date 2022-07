Platform, subsidiary of the Co-operative Bank, has temporarily withdrawn all its mainstream residential mortgages at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This includes two, three and five-year fixes either with no fee, a fee of £995 or a fee of £1,499.

No changes have been made to its other product offerings.

Lending for residential borrowers who are either purchasing or remortgaging are only available up to 90 per cent LTV for the time being.