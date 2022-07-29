You are here: Home - News -

Buckinghamshire Building Society appoints Dan Wass as CEO

by:
  • 29/07/2022
Buckinghamshire Building Society appoints Dan Wass as CEO
Dan Wass has been made chief executive of Buckinghamshire Building Society, replacing Gerard O’Keeffe who is set to retire later this year.

Wass will join the mutual in September. 

He previously worked at Nationwide Building Society as director of member propositions, banking, insurance and investments for four years and prior, was a managing director at Barclays UK. He worked at Barclays for 15 years and held several senior retail banking positions. 

Dick Jenkins, chairman at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “Buckinghamshire Building Society is a strong and ambitious organisation with real momentum. This was reflected in the very impressive candidates who applied for the CEO role, but Dan was the stand-out choice for us.  

“This is a high-profile appointment that reflects confidence and excitement about the future of our society. Dan’s credentials speak for themselves, but we are delighted that Dan will be an inspirational leader for the great team we have and an excellent cultural fit for the society.” 

Wass added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Buckinghamshire Building Society at such an important time.  I can see that the society has strength, real momentum and a proud heritage of serving its members and the wider Buckinghamshire community.  I’m very much looking forward to meeting the Bucks team and joining in September.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

