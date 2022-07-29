Paradigm to hold FCA Consumer Duty webinar

Mortgage, protection and compliance services proposition Paradigm will hold an online webinar to go over the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consumer Duty rules and guidance.

The webinar will take place on 11 August at 11am and will take a detailed look at the key points, changes from the initial consultation and outline firm’s responsibilities and how they can be implemented.

Consumer Duty sets higher and clearer standards for consumer protection, and has implications on product design, distribution, service and communication, reporting, data collection and much more. See all of Mortgage Solutions’ coverage here.

The event, which is 30 minutes long and will count as a CPD, will be hosted by Paradigm’s head of consultancy, Graeme Stewart, and is aimed at the whole advisory community.

Christine Newell (pictured), mortgage technical director at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said it was “keen to help firms understand what they mean, and the work that will be required”.

She added: “We have already been working closely with Paradigm firms for several months to help them with their preparations, and now we are looking at ways we can expand this support further than just our existing membership.

“This webinar aims to do just that, providing an initial overview, details of any significant changes from the consultation, and how firms might begin to process their new responsibilities and how they meet them. We are welcoming advisory firms, lenders, providers and other suppliers from across the industry to join us for this important overview.”

Newell said that Paradigm wanted to support firms at every step of the way with Consumer Duty and it had a range of compliance and consultancy support to help with changes.

“I would strongly encourage any firms who are seeking support in this area or are unsure where to start to get in touch to understand where we can help. As always, our services are available on an ad-hoc basis without needing to sign up to a contract and with no strings attached. Ultimately what is important is that we support the advisory community to implement these changes within their firm for the benefit of the end client,” she noted.

After the summer, Paradigm will also hold face-to-face events, which also count for CPD credit, where Consumer Duty will be discussed. These are aimed at directly appointed firms.

