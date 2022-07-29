Precise enhances BTL refurb range

Precise Mortgages, part of OSB Group, has updated its refurbishment buy-to-let mortgage range to help landlords make their portfolios energy efficient.

This includes the addition of exit products, a change from the previously offered combination of short-term finance with a long-term exit.

Options differ depending on the kind of refurbishment work being carried out.

For those with a property which has an EPC rating of C or above, or is awarded a C following renovations, the exit 1 refurbishment product offers rates from 3.79 per cent.

For works which include some form of energy efficiency such as the fitting of double glazing, upgrading a boiler or adding loft insulation, rates on the exit 2 refurbishment product start from 3.79 per cent.

For works to making a property habitable, the exit 3 standard product offers rates from 3.99 per cent.

Jon Hall (pictured), group managing director (mortgages) at OSB Group, said: “There has been much talk within the industry about EPCs and many are unaware that we are still in a consultation period. No firm direction has yet been given by the government, so it would be remiss to encourage landlords to upgrade their properties on the basis of achieving a certain EPC rating.

“What we do know is that as much as 20 per cent of all emissions comes directly from property and in line with OSB Group’s commitment towards Net Zero, we’ve introduced these new exits to assist landlords in their endeavours to improve the standard of housing they’re offering to tenants. By doing so, we’re also making a positive impact on the environmental as well as social aspects of the ESG agenda.”