Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/07/2022

The Financial Conduct Authority releasing its final rules and guidelines for Consumer Duty was amongst top read for this week.

The proposals have wide ranging ramifications on the mortgage space, including product design, distribution and customer communication to name a few.

The news that Habito was making some of its mortgage advisers and support staff redundant, and that Sesame Bankhall’s Michele Golunska will leave the firm to rejoin Aviva was also of interest to readers.