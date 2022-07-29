You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/07/2022

by:
  • 29/07/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/07/2022
The Financial Conduct Authority releasing its final rules and guidelines for Consumer Duty was amongst top read for this week.

The proposals have wide ranging ramifications on the mortgage space, including product design, distribution and customer communication to name a few.

The news that Habito was making some of its mortgage advisers and support staff redundant, and that Sesame Bankhall’s Michele Golunska will leave the firm to rejoin Aviva was also of interest to readers.

Habito makes unconfirmed number of mortgage adviser and support staff redundant – exclusive

 

Consumer Duty: Rip-off SVR mortgages banned by FCA

Sesame Bankhall’s Michele Golunska to depart and return to Aviva

CMA orders Monzo to share customer transaction data for mortgage and loan applications

First-time buyer hurdles grow as house prices and rents soar – Rightmove  

 

FCA Consumer Duty final rules and guidance

 

New-build homebuyers could be exposed to Japanese knotweed due to legal loophole

MAB primes for cooled but healthy mortgage market as revenue rises to £95m

 

 

HSBC and TSB raise mortgage rates – round-up

 

Merger talks between L&C and Habito end – reports

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.