Former financial adviser sent to jail for second time over mortgage fraud

  • 01/08/2022
Former financial adviser, Cindy Brad, has been sentenced to prison for a second time after securing a £200,000 mortgage using fraudulent documents and a false identity.

 

She was given a three-year term after appearing at Leicester Crown Court on 21 July. She pled guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of acting in breach of a disqualification order. 

Brad previously served an 18-month sentence in 2009 after she was found guilty of stealing from clients she was advising and obtaining money by deception. She was also disqualified as a company director for 10 years. 

In 2020, she was banned from carrying out regulated activity under the name Shruti Patel. She also used the names Swati Patel, Swatiben M Patel, Churuti Patel and Churuti Brad. 

She continued to carry out criminal activities following her release and used three identities to conceal her past and disqualification. By using a false identity, she was able to legally change her name. 

Brad used one of her fraudulent identities to secure the £200,000 mortgage before reneging on the repayments. 

The court heard that Brad also used her false identity to act as a financial adviser at numerous companies which was in breach of her disqualification order. 

During her time as a financial adviser using a false name, she made a £100,000 fraudulent loan application for Selvi Civi using fake documents. Civi appeared at court and received a four-month sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation. Civi aided Brad’s criminal activity by allowing her to apply for a loan on her behalf.

Brad also made false representations which allowed her to become an authorised representative of financial services firms. 

Brad has been disqualified from being a director for the maximum period of 15 years and the Insolvency Service will recover the proceeds of the crimes. 

Glenn Wicks, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: “Despite having already served time for similar offences, this did not deter Cindy Brad, and the convicted fraudster continued to apply for substantial loans worth thousands of pounds, using a variety of false documents and fake identities. 

“Thanks to the joint work between the Insolvency Service, the police and other government agencies, we were able to uncover Cindy Brad’s duplicitous activities. The courts recognised the severity of her actions and her three-year sentence should serve as a warning that we will use the full extent of the law to investigate and prosecute fraudsters.”

