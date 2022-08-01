Truss pledges to help renters become homeowners and scrap housebuilding targets – reports

Prime ministerial candidate Liz Truss (pictured) has said that she will “break down barriers and unlock the opportunity of homeownership” for millions of renters by allowing banks and lenders to accept rent in affordability checks.

According to media reports, she said too many young people were struggling to get onto the housing ladder and were getting onto the property ladder later in life.

She said this was a problem not just for the Conservative Party and the future of the country.

Truss also pledged to scrap national housebuilding targets of 300,000 homes per year that were introduced in 2019 by the Conservative government.

She said she would instead allow local councils to select how many homes their communities needed to be built.

Truss added that her administration would work with local communities to identify appropriate sites for redevelopment and cut back on planning restrictions.

The announcements come after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would launch a review into the mortgage market and mooted extending Right to Buy to housing association tenants and permitting people to housing benefit to pay a mortgage.

Johnson had also suggested intergenerational 50-year mortgages.

The foreign secretary had previously pledged a range of tax cuts, including reversing the increase in national insurance and a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy.

However, rival for the Prime Minister role, Rishi Sunak, said these tax cuts could put mortgage holders “into misery” as her plans could push interest rates up to seven per cent.