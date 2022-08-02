You are here: Home - News -

News

Average monthly mortgage payments rise by more than £70 in under a year

by:
  • 02/08/2022
  • 0
Average monthly mortgage payments rise by more than £70 in under a year
The average monthly payments for variable rate mortgages have climbed by around £71.50 since December last year, with the increase more pronounced in London and the South.

According to research from Revolution Brokers, the average house price in December 2021 was £282,038, with average deposit of 15 per cent suggesting that a typical borrower would take out a £239,732 mortgage.

The average mortgage rate in December came to 3.61 per cent, so borrowers on a standard variable mortgage paid £1,214.35 per month.

Since then, the base rate has risen by one per cent to 1.25 per cent, bringing average variable mortgage rates to 4.25 per cent and average monthly payments rose to £1,285.85.

The largest increase was in London, where payments have increased by an average of £128.97 per month.

Average monthly repayments roses by £354.75 in Kensington and Chelsea, £258.44 in Westminster and £226.57 in Camden.

Outside of London, average monthly payments in Elmbridge, Surrey roses by £19.12, followed by Three Rivers at £149.78, St Albans at £147.54 and Waverley, Surrey at £137.35.

Revolution Brokers’ founding director Almas Uddin said: “These payment increases are significant, to say the least. A national increase of more than £70 per month means that hundreds of thousands of households will have seen their disposable income squeezed even further, during what is already a very tough time.

“Variable rate mortgages always come with a modicum of risk as it’s difficult, sometimes impossible, to predict what economic ups and downs are on the horizon.

The coming months could be very difficult for the average homeowner, as interest rates look set to keep rising, putting even further pressure on our finances in the process.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.