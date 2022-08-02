Average two and five-year fixed rate monthly payments rise by around £150 in 2022 – L&C

The average rates for two and five-year fixed have more than doubled since January, with average monthly payments increasing by around £150 for both terms.

According to L&C’s remortgage tracker, the average two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) rose from 1.34 per cent in January this year to 3.46 per cent in August.

This means that average monthly payments have gone up by £159.03 since January to £747.72 in August, and the annual saving over standard variable rate (SVR) has shrunk from £2,288 to £1,352 over the same period.

For a five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV, pricing has increased from 1.55 per cent in January to 3.5 per cent in August.

Consequently, monthly payments have risen from £603.43 to £750.94, a £147.51 increase, in the same period and the yearly saving over the SVR has contracted from £2,111 to £1,313.

Monthly payment and annual saving on SVR figures are based on £150,000 repayment mortgage over a 25-year term.

The average SVR has risen from 3.85 per cent in January to 4.81 per cent now, which is due to lenders feeding base rate increases through to their pricing.

This means that monthly payments for those on the SVR have increased by nearly £100 to £860.36 so far this year.

The broker added that switching from the SVR to the average two and five-year fixed rate could reduce annual outgoings by around £1,300, noting that most borrowers were choosing to opt for fixed rates.

L&C also found that around two thirds of customers were applying to refinance more than three months before the end of their deal.

This July saw the highest proportion of customers, 22 per cent, apply five to six months before their current deal ends.

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said the mortgage landscape was shifting rapidly as lenders balanced “volatile funding conditions and service levels”, which consequently led to “frequent changes to mortgage products”.

He said mortgage borrowers were facing rises in payments due to base rate increases and their current fixed rate deals coming to an end.

Hollingworth added: “As borrowers brace for another base rate rise this week many are unsurprisingly seeking the shelter of a fixed rate. That offers monthly savings as well as building in security of payment for households already feeling the pinch from other cost of living increases.

“We’ve seen borrowers recognise the rise in borrowing costs with more looking to lock into a rate sooner rather than later. Most are now starting the process at least three months in advance and a growing proportion up to six months before their current rate is due to expire, hoping to avoid any further increase in rates and reduce payment shock.”

He noted that the removal of the Bank of England’s stress test could give lenders a bit more “flexibility” but this could just counter cost of living rises, and as a result weigh down on affordability.

“Finding the right combination of rate, fee and criteria will be crucial to find the right option to help manage what will typically be the single biggest outgoing,” he said.