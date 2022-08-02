Quantum Mortgages adds MAB to panel

Specialist buy-to-let lender Quantum Mortgages has added Mortgage Advice Bureau to its panel, growing its distribution.

MAB will distribute the lender’s range of buy-to-let products which covers single unit, new build, ex-local authority, green products, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks for individuals and limited companies.

Quantum Mortgages was launched this year and is led by Jason Neale, who was previously head of buy-to-let lending at Axis Bank.

The lender has partnered with Finova, Brilliant Solutions, Impact Specialist Finance, SimplyBiz and TFC Homeloans.

Spencer Gale, sales director at Quantum Mortgages, said: “Another great addition to the panel, we are delighted to be working with MAB, as one of the UK’s leading mortgage intermediary brands with over 400 firms and 1,600 advisers across the UK, I look forward to seeing how our proposition adds value across the network.”

Brian Murphy, lending manager at Mortgage Advice Bureau, added: “We are pleased to welcome Quantum Mortgages to MAB, their ‘common sense’ lending proposition will provide our advisers with even more choice in the specialist BTL sector, and we look forward to working with them closely.”