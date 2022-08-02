Zephyr Homeloans adds The Money Group to key partner panel

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has added The Money Group’s (TMG) network to its key partner panel.

TMG’s broker network members can now access to Zephyr’s competitively priced range of buy-to-let mortgages. This includes products for standard properties, new-builds flat, above commercial properties, houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit freehold blocks.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Welcoming TMG onto our key partner panel underlines our desire to continue to offer brokers high-quality buy-to-let services and solutions in a fast-moving mortgage market.

“We look forward to working closely with TMG to make it as easy as possible to for its members to do business with us, saving money and resources.”

Scott Thorpe, TMG’s CEO, added: “Zephyr has a strong market brand, and by working together we can enable TMG’s broker network to provide landlords with valued services at a critical stage in the purchase.”

Zephyr Homeloans is a buy-to-let lender, with a range of mortgage products that are focused on meeting the needs of professional portfolio landlords and other specialist property investors.

The lender recently added Brilliant Solutions to its packager panel and has launched seven-year fixed rate and EPC deals.

It has also opened up 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending to all brokers.