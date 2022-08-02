You are here: Home - News -

News

Zephyr Homeloans adds The Money Group to key partner panel

by:
  • 02/08/2022
  • 0
Zephyr Homeloans adds The Money Group to key partner panel
Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has added The Money Group’s (TMG) network to its key partner panel.

TMG’s broker network members can now access to Zephyr’s competitively priced range of buy-to-let mortgages. This includes products for standard properties, new-builds flat, above commercial properties, houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit freehold blocks.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Welcoming TMG onto our key partner panel underlines our desire to continue to offer brokers high-quality buy-to-let services and solutions in a fast-moving mortgage market.

“We look forward to working closely with TMG to make it as easy as possible to for its members to do business with us, saving money and resources.”

Scott Thorpe, TMG’s CEO, added: “Zephyr has a strong market brand, and by working together we can enable TMG’s broker network to provide landlords with valued services at a critical stage in the purchase.”

Zephyr Homeloans is a buy-to-let lender, with a range of mortgage products that are focused on meeting the needs of professional portfolio landlords and other specialist property investors.

The lender recently added Brilliant Solutions to its packager panel and has launched seven-year fixed rate and EPC deals.

It has also opened up 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending to all brokers.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/