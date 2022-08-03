You are here: Home - News -

News

Dye and Durham ‘evaluating options’ as CMA orders TM Group sale

by:
  • 03/08/2022
  • 0
Dye and Durham ‘evaluating options’ as CMA orders TM Group sale
Dye and Durham has said it will consider its options regarding the acquisition of TM Group following an order from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to sell it to a third party.

The regulator said the Toronto-based software company should dispose of the property search firm as the acquisition “substantially lessens competition in the supply of property search services in England and Wales”. 

Property search reports give buyers and sellers information about a property, such as title deeds and planning restrictions, before a sale goes ahead. Reports are ordered by conveyancers, solicitors, estate agents and mortgage brokers on behalf of clients and charges for the services are typically included in conveyancing fees. 

Dye and Durham acquired TM Group from Connells and LSL last year in an £88m deal. 

The CMA said it was not notified about the deal, but as part of its ongoing monitoring of mergers and acquisitions found it raised concerns. It began an initial investigation in October last year before that was referred for an in-depth probe overseen by an independent inquiry group in December. 

The two firms were identified to be competitors before the merger, and it was found that the combining of the businesses would leave only two major providers in the sector, limiting the ability of smaller firms to compete. 

The CMA concluded that the merger would reduce competition and result in less innovation, higher prices and lower quality in the market. The regulator said TM Group should be sold to an approved third party. 

Richard Feasey, chair of the independent CMA group conducting this inquiry, said: “The merger of two of the biggest players in this market would be bad news for anyone buying or selling property in England and Wales. 

“Competition drives innovation and keeps prices down. Without it, we can pay more for worse products and services. To address our concerns, Dye and Durham must sell TM Group in its entirety to a suitable buyer.” 

Dye and Durham said it “strongly disagrees with the CMA’s decision and continues to believe that the acquisition of TM Group would be beneficial for the search report market and its customers.” 

It added: “The company is reviewing the CMA’s final report in detail and will carefully consider its options and next steps, including potentially appealing the decision.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.