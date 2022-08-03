Finova Payment and Mortgage Services adds Quantum Mortgages to panel

Finova Payment and Mortgage Services has appointed specialist buy-to-let lender Quantum Mortgages to its lender panel to further strengthen products available to the firm’s directly authorised broker network.

Quantum Mortgages joins Finova Payment and Mortgage Services’ panel of over 70 lenders, including residential, bridging, buy to let and equity release.

The partnership will give Finova’s directly authorised broker network instant access to Quantum Mortgages’ launch offer of £99 valuation fees on single unit properties up to a £500,000 valuation.

Quantum Mortgages lends to professional landlords buying or refinancing properties across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The lender has four product ranges available: single unit properties, multi-unit range, specialist range, and expat and foreign national.

Jason Neale, managing director at Quantum mortgages, said: “We look forward to working with Finova and utilising its growing network to connect more landlords with our buy-to-let propositions.

Melanie Spencer, head of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, said: “Our mortgage panel continues to grow from strength to strength. The addition of Quantum Mortgages grants our brokers access to another specialist loan provider ensuring the diverse needs of all borrowers are met and accounted for.”

Finova Payment and Mortgage Services is the UK’s largest cloud-based savings software provider, supporting over 60 leading lenders, 3,000 mortgage brokers and 200 financial institutions.