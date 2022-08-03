You are here: Home - News -

News

Tough Talk: Better credit data helping mortgage lenders target struggling borrowers earlier

by:
  • 03/08/2022
  • 0
Bluestone CEO Steve Seal said more forensic credit data is allowing the lender to be proactive rather than reactive in detecting customers who may be under credit pressure or struggling to afford payments right now.

In a wide-ranging interview taking in the regulator’s Dear CEO letters to lenders, customer vulnerability against the backdrop of the crushing cost-of living crisis and rocketing swap rates, Seal takes some hard-hitting questions on the lender’s responsibilities in a difficult environment for specialist mortgage borrowers.

“From a range of data sources, credit data specifically, there are a whole group of data that allow us to understand or identify early warning indicators in terms of borrower behaviour. So, where people have loans with us, we might start to see signs of stress in terms of the management of their finances outside their mortgage, which may be interpreted as showing those customers are facing some pressure. Where we can see that, we proactively engage, signpost them on and offer the support that is appropriate,” said Seal.

In part two of the interview series, Seal said the lender is also working closely with its broker partners on this and has trained staff to spot both new and established vulnerable customers and signpost them on to organisations like The Samaritans if appropriate.

Victoria Hartley, contributing editor at Mortgage Solutions asked Seal where the lender’s line is in terms of spotting issues early, but not placing already indebted customers under further, unnecessary stress.

“This is not about putting customers under pressure. This is about getting the right tailored level of support for them and also making sure they understand what’s available,” said Seal.

The interview goes on to touch on a potential spike in missed payments for impaired credit customers, and asks whether lenders that securitise are less concerned if their borrowers go on to struggle with their mortgage payments post-sale.

Watch the second Tough Talk interview [10.58] below.

 

 

See the first part in the Tough Talk series here.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/