Capricorn Financial Consultancy to plant tree for every mortgage completed

Broker firm Capricorn Financial Consultancy has achieved carbon neutral status by agreeing to plant a tree for every mortgage the firm completes.

The firm has partnered with environmental platform Evertreen to plant a tree in Kenya for each case. The initiative aims to plant more than 7,000 trees a year and so far, has added 834 trees to the Gazi Mangrove Forest in Kenya.

The mangrove tree has adapted to the low oxygen environment of waterlogged mud making it effective at storing carbon. To date, the trees have absorbed 125,100kg of carbon dioxide in the forest.

The project also sets out to benefit the local coastal communities that are affected by climate change and dependent on natural resources for income. The project has generated 104 working hours for local farmers since it started.

The broker firm has released a video in conjunction with Evertreen to highlight the effects of the project and its goals.

Capricorn is also tracking the progress of its contributions to the forest which can be seen in real time here: https://www.capricornfinancial.co.uk/capricorn-and-evertreen/.

Conor Murphy, CEO and founder of Capricorn Financial Consultancy, said: “With the UK having baked under 40-degree heatwaves in recent weeks, there is a renewed urgency to meet climate goals. Businesses have a crucial part to play in achieving these goals, not only in setting standards for their employees, but also in shaping norms within their sector.

“With offices in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and the language skills to service 90 per cent of the world population, Capricorn truly has a global focus, so it’s only right that we work towards a greener, more sustainable future for all, and we invite our clients to make additional contributions towards our goal.”