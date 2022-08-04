Santander ups tracker rates and SVR; Platform withdraws product ‒ round-up

Santander has increased tracker mortgage product rates by around 0.5 per cent, which includes Alliance and Leicester products.

The follow-on rate will rise from 4.5 per cent to five per cent, whilst the standard variable rate for both Santander and Alliance and Leicester products will rise to 5.99 per cent.

The lender said that if a customer’s existing mortgage was impacted it would receive a letter notifying them of the new interest rate and monthly payment a minimum of five days prior to the change in monthly payments coming into force.

It added that tracker and reversion rates on new business and internal transfer product would rise in line with the base rate from 9 August.

Santander said pipeline applications already submitted and or offered were not impacted so no additional action would be needed.

Platform withdraws select mainstream products

Platform will withdraw a selection of three and five-year mainstream fixed rates from its new business range.

This includes its three-year fixed rates between 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), both with £1,499 and £999 fee.

The lender’s three-year fixed rates between 80 and 90 per cent LTV, also with £1,499 and £999 fee, have been pulled.

Platform has also temporarily withdrawn its five-year fixed rate between 60 and 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee.