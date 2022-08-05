Hampshire Trust Bank nearly doubles development finance maximum loan size to £25m

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has nearly doubled the maximum loan size for its development finance offering from £15m to £25m.

The change comes into force effective immediately.

The lender’s development finance team offers “creative and customised loans” to experienced property professionals in England and Wales.

This includes bespoke loans for new building residential developments or refurbishment projects, loans for pre-sold or pre-let commercial developments and loans for approaching completion deadlines.

The lender made a similar move with its specialist buy-to-let maximum loan size earlier this week.

Alex Upton (pictured), managing director for development finance at HTB, said: “This is a significant decision by the bank and underlines our commitment to the developer community. It means we can further support regional developers with larger schemes, further cementing our commitment to SME housebuilders.

“It also allows developers to have multiple projects with HTB at the same time, allowing us to become more aligned with their ambitious growth plans and creating further efficiency with more projects under a single lender.”

She added: “This positive move is another indicator of our significant appetite for new business from new and existing developer customers across all areas of England and Wales.”

The team recently appointed Andrew Dignum as development finance lending director and doubled the size of its development finance team.