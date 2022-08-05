You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/08/2022

  • 05/08/2022
The Bank of England increasing the base rate by a historic 0.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent, as well as the Financial Conduct Authority’s confirmation of new rules for the appointed representative regime were among the most read this week.

The decision from Coventry Building Society to temporarily close to new business and lenders’ reaction to the removal of the stress test on Monday also piqued reader interest.

FCA confirms new rules for AR regime

Former financial adviser sent to jail for second time over mortgage fraud

Bank of England warns of year-end recession as base rate rises to 1.75 per cent

 

Lenders in no rush to scrap Bank of England’s stress test

Nationwide increases maximum loan size and LTI limit

 

FCA’s changes to AR regime to cost principal firms £7.6m overall

 

Wealthy borrowers impacted by stricter rules as lenders more cautious, brokers say

 

Coventry BS to temporarily close new business range from today

 

Natwest eyes Quilter takeover bid – reports

 

House prices fall for first time in a year – Halifax

 

 

 

