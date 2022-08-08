You are here: Home - News -

MPowered Mortgages partners with Fluent Money to offer prime resi range

  08/08/2022
Fintech mortgage lender MPowered Mortgages has partnered with broker Fluent Money to grow the lender’s distribution of its prime residential range to homebuyers and remortgagors.

The prime residential range includes two, five, seven and 10-year fixes, with rates starting from 3.17 per cent.

The range also includes free valuation on each application and a choice of no arrangement fee or cashback options.

Fluent Money was founded in 2008 and now has 426 employees, including 125 advisers. It offers advice on first charge, second charge, later life lending and bridging finance.

It was recently acquired by Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) for £72.7m, who now have a 75 per cent stake in the business with plans to acquire the remaining stake in the business after six years subject to financial performance.

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said she was delighted to grow the lender’s reach in the prime residential market and was “extremely excited” by the potential of its partnership with Fluent Money, pointing to its “leading edge fintech platform”.

She continued: “We are pleased that the Fluent Money team, who share a common interest in simplifying the process of buying a home, have recognised the importance of our offering, aimed at both smoothing out the mortgage journey for homebuyers and mortgage borrowers alike, and agreed to partner with us.”

Daniel Payne, managing director of Fluent Money’s mortgage division, added: “Offering buyers a smoother mortgage journey is crucial – we as an industry need to get better at this.

“This is why we are delighted to be teaming up with MPowered Mortgages, whose goal is to revolutionise the mortgage process by using AI and machine learning to speed up the application process and offer customers a better experience.”

