OMS and Connect extend advice support technology contract

One Mortgage System (OMS) and Connect for Intermediaries have renewed their technology agreement, which has been in place for over four years.

The agreement gives Connect’s brokers and Appointed Representative (AR) firms access to OMS’ client relationship management (CRM) system and full workflow solutions.

Connect was founded in 1988 and offers a wide range of specialist mortgage services for intermediaries. It offers three main services: specialist mortgage network, packaging and distribution service and a client referral service.

The company currently has over 300 AR firms and said that this number would likely grow in the near-term.

In March this year, the firm sold a stake in the company to Mortgage and Surveying Services (MSS).

OMS’ end-to-end CRM system covers residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection.

The company is integrated with Iress, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Submissions Brain, SmartrFit and Knowledge Bank, which will give users access to product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching services.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “Connect was already a major player in the intermediary market and the recent investment from MSS has enabled the business to further enhance this presence.

“It’s testament to the strength of our existing relationship and the quality of the OMS platform that we can extend our partnership into the next stage of its evolution, and we are very much looking forward to supporting Liz and the team on this exciting journey.”