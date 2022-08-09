You are here: Home - News -

New home completions back to pre-pandemic levels ‒ NHBC

by:
  • 09/08/2022
Completions of new homes in the second quarter returned to the sorts of levels seen before the pandemic, data from the National House-Building Council (NHBC) has revealed.

A total of 40,289 new homes were completed in the second quarter, an increase of 16 per cent on the same period in 2021.

Of the 12 regions in the UK, 11 saw increases in completions of new homes. The biggest increase was seen in the North East, with 1,781 completions, up from 1,284, followed by the East Midlands where completions moved from 3,071 to 4,117.

The only region to see a drop in completions was Wales, which experienced a slight drop from 1,189 to 1,183.

The NHBC also reported a significant increase in the number of new home registrations ‒ when housebuilders register plots they intend to build on ‒ to 66,855. That was a jump of 45 percent on an annual basis.

Steve Wood, chief executive at the NHBC, said the figures were a demonstration that the new homes market was back to pre-pandemic levels.

He continued: “At this stage we are not seeing evidence that the cost-of-living crisis or risks of recession are affecting consumer demand, whilst registration levels reinforce continued confidence within the sector.”

