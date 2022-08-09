TML adds to BDM team

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has recruited two business development managers (BDM).

Nicola Ashby joins as BDM for the Midlands from Coventry Building Society, where she spent nearly eight years. The bulk of that time was working with intermediaries, latterly as a business development manager and business development specialist.

In her new role she will be tasked with forming new relationships with brokers in the region, as well as strengthening existing relationships.

She is joined on the BDM team by Keith Campsie, who will be BDM for the Home Counties South region.

Campsie boasts almost a decade of experience in the industry. He has previously worked as regional development manager at Pepper Money and BDM at TSB. He will be responsible for raising the lender’s profile among brokers in the region.

Ashby argued that TML was unique in the way that it supports those with complex incomes and the self employed. She added: “Coming from a more traditional high street lender, I look forward to learning more about the specialist lending market; an area which is set to grow in the coming years. The Midlands is also an area where we see a lot of complex income streams, and I am keen to help establish TML’s brand and awareness in the region.”

The new recruits come after the lender boosted its key account and underwriter teams for London last month.