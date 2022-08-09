You are here: Home - News -

News

TML adds to BDM team

by:
  • 09/08/2022
  • 0
TML adds to BDM team
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has recruited two business development managers (BDM).

Nicola Ashby joins as BDM for the Midlands from Coventry Building Society, where she spent nearly eight years. The bulk of that time was working with intermediaries, latterly as a business development manager and business development specialist.

In her new role she will be tasked with forming new relationships with brokers in the region, as well as strengthening existing relationships.

She is joined on the BDM team by Keith Campsie, who will be BDM for the Home Counties South region.

Campsie boasts almost a decade of experience in the industry. He has previously worked as regional development manager at Pepper Money and BDM at TSB. He will be responsible for raising the lender’s profile among brokers in the region.

Ashby argued that TML was unique in the way that it supports those with complex incomes and the self employed. She added: “Coming from a more traditional high street lender, I look forward to learning more about the specialist lending market; an area which is set to grow in the coming years. The Midlands is also an area where we see a lot of complex income streams, and I am keen to help establish TML’s brand and awareness in the region.”

The new recruits come after the lender boosted its key account and underwriter teams for London last month.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.