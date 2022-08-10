You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS to relaunch new business range on Friday

by:
  • 10/08/2022
  • 0
Coventry BS to relaunch new business range on Friday
Coventry BS will relaunch new business range on Friday 12 August after temporarily closing to new business last week.

 

In a broker note, the lender said that it would be relaunching the new business range at 8am on Friday, with a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 95 per cent for residential products and 75 per cent LTV for buy to let.

The mutual added that it would be closing current existing customer products at 8pm on Thursday 11 August, and that these would also be relaunched at 8am on Friday 12 August.

Coventry said that the changes would include increased rates for its residential product transfer and further advance only fixed rate products, as well as extended end dates to February for both these ranges.

The lender added that the end dates would also be extended to February for its buy-to-let product transfer and further advance-only range.

It continued that it would not accept applications for existing products after 8pm on Thursday 11 August, and that an agreement in principle would secure a closing product.

Coventry Building Society temporarily closed for new business last Thursday, citing increased application volumes ahead of the base rate change, putting service levels under pressure.

Several other building societies also made similar moves, including Cambridge Building Society, Saffron Building Society and Suffolk Building Society.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), Coventry Building Society’s head of intermediary relationships, confirmed it would be relaunching its new business products on Friday and that it had decided to pause activity to “protect service levels for mortgage brokers and their clients”.

He continued: “We didn’t take this decision lightly. As we’ve always said, service is really important to us and we know it’s a priority for brokers. We’ve paused new business for a few days so we can maintain good levels of service throughout.

“We’ve kept our contact centres open as usual and we’re still here to support brokers, whether that’s dealing with incoming enquiries, processing product transfer requests or answering any case update enquiries and questions they have.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.