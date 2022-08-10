HSBC changes variable income criteria and removes professional landlord policy

HSBC has increased the amount of variable income it will accept in its affordability assessment and removed its professional landlord policy to improve eligibility for new residential mortgage applications.

The lender said the amount of variable income used in its affordability assessment will go from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.

It said brokers should input the full amount of variable income into the system but the amount set for affordability will automatically be capped at 60 per cent.

HSBC added that it had removed its professional landlord policy to increase eligibility for new residential mortgage applications.

Customers applying for a residential mortgage who have over £2m in buy-to-let mortgages will not be considered a professional landlord and can include the full rental income in their application.

The lender added that its portfolio landlord policy, where an applicant has four or more UK buy-to-let properties at the end of the application, would remain in place, and where this criterion is met rental income would not be included.

A HSBC UK spokesperson said: “HSBC UK is committed to helping people move onto or up the property ladder as demonstrated by our recently announced policy changes.

“We have increased the amount of variable pay that can be used to support a mortgage application, which means those with a reliable source of variable income are likely to be able to borrow more. For some customers this could be the difference between a two-bedroom and a three-bedroom property, or being able to live in a more preferred area.”