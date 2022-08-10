Mortgage Magic releases digital package for brokers

Customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Mortgage Magic has launched a digital package for brokers to help them update their businesses.

The package has been designed by former brokers and technology professionals to help mortgage intermediaries revamp their websites, raise their social media profile and generate leads.

It will work alongside Mortgage Magic’s platform which helps brokers to manage all stages of the mortgage advice process.

Features of the platform include electronic ID verification, direct messaging and document storage.

Tanjir Sugar (pictured), director at Mortgage Magic, said: “Mortgage Magic provides brokers with a unified solution for running their business, with a range of CRM and back-office features that mean brokers can spend their time advising clients rather than battling with complicated IT.

“However, no broker firm can thrive without attracting new clients and our new digital package has been designed to provide the perfect shop window and lead generation tool to help brokers increase enquiries and grow their businesses.”