Virgin adds exclusive deals; TSB ups select rates by 0.35 per cent – round-up

Virgin Money has added exclusive remortgage and purchase deals, with rates starting from 3.25 per cent.

This includes an exclusive remortgage five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 3.25 per cent, at five-year fixed rate deal at 85 per cent LTV priced at 3.41 per cent. Both come with a £1,295 fee.

The lender has also added an exclusive purchase five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV at 3.45 per cent. It is subject to a £1,495 fee and £500 cashback.

Virgin Money continued that it would decrease select 95 per cent LTV deals by around 0.25 per cent and select 10-year fixed rates would fall by around 0.55 per cent.

TSB ups FTB and house purchase products

TSB has increased select fee-paying first-time buyer and house purchase five-year fixed rates by as much as 0.35 per cent.

The deals go up to 95 per cent LTV, with pricing starting from 3.74 per cent for a five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee up to 60 per cent LTV.

Between 60 and 75 per cent LTV the price is 3.74 per cent, and between 75 and 80 per cent LTV the rate is 3.79 per cent.

The rate for products between 80 and 85 per cent LTVs is also 3.79 per cent, whereas for 85 to 90 per cent LTV the rate is 3.94 per cent.

The deal between 90 and 95 per cent LTV is offered at 4.09 per cent.