Legal & General introduces green hub to support advisers

Legal & General has launched a green hub to centralise key information for industry professionals to help them support the UK’s net zero goals.

The hub, which can be found here, incudes a calendar, webinars, glossary, articles and key government resources.

The calendar of key milestones goes up to 2035 and covers topics such as heat pumps, EPC ratings and new build properties.

Webinars, which are available on demand, cover a wide range of topics such as green mortgages as well as the green agenda and mortgage affordability.

The hub also includes useful resources from Gov.UK, Ofgem, Simple Energy Advice, and the Energy Saving Trust. This includes a gamut of information on EPC ratings, how to measure a company’s carbon footprint and how to calculate funding available for home improvements for clients.

It has up-to-date industry developments in its news and insights section. This includes opinion pieces from industry experts.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationship at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “This is a complex and rapidly changing area, so we are delighted to further our support for our valued adviser and lender communities. The record temperatures seen across the UK in the last few weeks brings the importance of supporting the green agenda into sharp focus.

“This is a passionate project for us and we look forward to developing it in the coming years as we quickly approach the 2050 net zero deadline.”