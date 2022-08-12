You are here: Home - News -

News

Paradigm teams up with Twenty7Tec to speed up data processing

by:
  • 12/08/2022
  • 0
Paradigm teams up with Twenty7Tec to speed up data processing
Paradigm Mortgage Services has partnered with the sourcing and technology platform provider Twenty7tec to add time- and resource-saving benefits for its member advisory firms. 

The arrangement allows intermediaries to access Twenty7Tec’s Velocity suite of applications. This includes Finplan Home, Finplan Protect, Finplan Wealth, Capture, Source, Apply and Insight.

Twenty7Tec says Velocity can be used by advice firms across the mortgage, protection and wealth sectors, and by providers of financial services products to save time by using technology when supporting clients.

The sourcing system lets advisers find lenders that are relevant to the client data that has been entered. Then depending on the CRM provider, it should take less time to rekey that data, Paradigm said.

Under the arrangement, Paradigm, a mortgage distributor and division of Tatton Asset Management, said it had secured special mortgage-sourcing terms at a discounted rate with Twenty7Tec.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “We’re all acutely aware of the major advancements in technology provision we have seen in recent years to the advisory sector, and Twenty7Tec have been one of the key players in this. Technology adoption is all about integrating systems such as Velocity into an individual business and being an enabler to support advisers, saving them time, money and resources in order to get through the advice journey in a much quicker timescale.”

He continued: “Too much time has been spent repeating data input across various systems, or having to duplicate tasks, and this clearly eats into the time and resources of firms. We believe firms that adopt technology which cuts this out of their process will be more efficient and able to spend more time with clients, and Twenty7 Tec can help with this seamless integration.”

Rhys Powell, national account manager at Twenty7Tec, said: “In the current climate advisers are looking to technology for solutions to reduce the time they spend on a customer journey, while remaining compliant at the same time. Being able to offer this solution to Paradigm Mortgage Services, and work closely with them to drive adoption is another example of our commitment to the industry to make the mortgage advice process faster, simpler and more efficient.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.