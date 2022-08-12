Paradigm teams up with Twenty7Tec to speed up data processing

Paradigm Mortgage Services has partnered with the sourcing and technology platform provider Twenty7tec to add time- and resource-saving benefits for its member advisory firms.

The arrangement allows intermediaries to access Twenty7Tec’s Velocity suite of applications. This includes Finplan Home, Finplan Protect, Finplan Wealth, Capture, Source, Apply and Insight.

Twenty7Tec says Velocity can be used by advice firms across the mortgage, protection and wealth sectors, and by providers of financial services products to save time by using technology when supporting clients.

The sourcing system lets advisers find lenders that are relevant to the client data that has been entered. Then depending on the CRM provider, it should take less time to rekey that data, Paradigm said.

Under the arrangement, Paradigm, a mortgage distributor and division of Tatton Asset Management, said it had secured special mortgage-sourcing terms at a discounted rate with Twenty7Tec.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “We’re all acutely aware of the major advancements in technology provision we have seen in recent years to the advisory sector, and Twenty7Tec have been one of the key players in this. Technology adoption is all about integrating systems such as Velocity into an individual business and being an enabler to support advisers, saving them time, money and resources in order to get through the advice journey in a much quicker timescale.”

He continued: “Too much time has been spent repeating data input across various systems, or having to duplicate tasks, and this clearly eats into the time and resources of firms. We believe firms that adopt technology which cuts this out of their process will be more efficient and able to spend more time with clients, and Twenty7 Tec can help with this seamless integration.”

Rhys Powell, national account manager at Twenty7Tec, said: “In the current climate advisers are looking to technology for solutions to reduce the time they spend on a customer journey, while remaining compliant at the same time. Being able to offer this solution to Paradigm Mortgage Services, and work closely with them to drive adoption is another example of our commitment to the industry to make the mortgage advice process faster, simpler and more efficient.”