Platform temporarily withdraws new business

The Co-operative’s subsidiary Platform has temporarily withdrawn its new business range amid strong demand.

The lender said that the new business range was taken down from close of business yesterday as there had been “continued demand for our mortgage products”.

Platform said it would restart its mainstream and buy-to-let mortgage ranges for both new business and product switching on Monday.

Since July, the lender has increased select rates twice and temporarily withdrawn select products five times, the most recent withdrawal taking place last week when it temporarily took down select three and five-year fixed rate mainstream products in its new business range.

Following the Bank of England’s base rate increase last week, The Co-operative Bank said it would not pass increases in interest rates to mortgage Standard Variable Rates (SVR), which includes Platform.

However, it also said that it would keep its SVR rates under review.