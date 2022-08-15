You are here: Home - News -

News

Dudley BS adds product to support HOLD scheme for disabled borrowers

by:
  • 15/08/2022
  • 0
Dudley BS adds product to support HOLD scheme for disabled borrowers
Dudley Building Society has brought out a mortgage product linked to the Home Ownership for People with Long-Term Disabilities (HOLD) scheme to help those with long-term disabilities get on the housing ladder.

It builds on a relationship with MySafeHome, who pioneers the initiative. HOLD is a shared ownership scheme that allows disabled individuals to buy a property of their own with help from a housing association.

A home can be purchased from the open market or as part of a housing association development, and a share between 25 and 75 per cent is usually bought using an interest-only mortgage. The housing association the buys the remaining share and charges them rent, which is paid for by housing benefit.

The mortgage is paid through the Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) scheme, and an additional top-up is paid through other benefits. There are also other qualifying criteria around age, employment, mental capacity and support and care package in place.

The rate is nought per cent above the SMI rate for the mortgage term, and the product has a maximum share of 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The Dudley Building Society tracks the SMI directly, so borrowers do no need to top up their mortgage payments and is available across the West Midlands.

James Paterson (pictured), chief executive at Dudley Building Society, said: “The society is dedicated to supporting our communities, so the opportunity to provide mortgages for borrowers with long-term disabilities is something that we strive towards.

“The impact that homeownership has for borrowers with long-term disabilities is life changing, as it provides them with valuable independence.”

David Abbey, managing director at MySafeHome, added: “The launch of this new mortgage is a true testament to Dudley Building Society’s commitment to support all members of the various communities it serves, and the society should be justifiably very proud of giving people with disabilities such an incredible, life changing opportunity.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.