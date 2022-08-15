You are here: Home - News -

News

Holiday let mortgage interest holds up despite easing of Covid restrictions – Hampshire Trust Bank

by:
  • 15/08/2022
  • 0
Holiday let mortgage interest holds up despite easing of Covid restrictions – Hampshire Trust Bank
Interest in holiday let mortgages is still strong despite there no longer being restrictions on travel due to Covid-19, a survey has found.

According to a poll conducted by Hampshire Trust Bank during a webinar, 84 per cent of respondents said they received an increase in holiday let mortgage enquiries since the start of the pandemic in 2020. A further 48 per cent said enquiries had continued to rise after restrictions were lifted. 

The survey of 100 brokers attending the lender’s online session on staycations and holiday lets also found that 55 per cent had written a holiday let case in the last 12 months. 

When asked what the most enquired about regions were, 54 per cent of brokers said the South West was the most popular area while Cumbria and the Lake District got responses of 26 per cent apiece. 

Some 23 per cent said the South Coast was favoured among mortgage borrowers while 14 per cent cited East Anglia. 

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), managing director, specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “These findings show there is still significant demand for holiday let mortgages. The staycation boom we witnessed during the pandemic shows little sign of abating in the short-term.  

“The fact that almost half of brokers taking part in the webinar have seen an increase in enquiries since Covid restrictions were lifted clearly indicates the strength of demand for holiday let mortgages in the UK.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.