Holiday let mortgage interest holds up despite easing of Covid restrictions – Hampshire Trust Bank

Interest in holiday let mortgages is still strong despite there no longer being restrictions on travel due to Covid-19, a survey has found.

According to a poll conducted by Hampshire Trust Bank during a webinar, 84 per cent of respondents said they received an increase in holiday let mortgage enquiries since the start of the pandemic in 2020. A further 48 per cent said enquiries had continued to rise after restrictions were lifted.

The survey of 100 brokers attending the lender’s online session on staycations and holiday lets also found that 55 per cent had written a holiday let case in the last 12 months.

When asked what the most enquired about regions were, 54 per cent of brokers said the South West was the most popular area while Cumbria and the Lake District got responses of 26 per cent apiece.

Some 23 per cent said the South Coast was favoured among mortgage borrowers while 14 per cent cited East Anglia.

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), managing director, specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “These findings show there is still significant demand for holiday let mortgages. The staycation boom we witnessed during the pandemic shows little sign of abating in the short-term.

“The fact that almost half of brokers taking part in the webinar have seen an increase in enquiries since Covid restrictions were lifted clearly indicates the strength of demand for holiday let mortgages in the UK.”