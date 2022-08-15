You are here: Home - News -

MPowered Mortgages’ prime resi policy added to L&G’s SmartrCriteria

  15/08/2022
Legal and General Mortgage Club has added MPowered Mortgage’s criteria for prime residential mortgages to its sourcing platform SmartrCriteria.

This will also give users of the system access to MPowered’s AI-led platform which aims to speed up the mortgage process. 

MPowered’s prime residential criteria include a requirement for the latest years’ accounts for self-employed limited company directors, as well as the latest years’ net profits for sole traders and partnerships. 

It also allows zero-hour contracts and missed payments. 

The lender accepts gifted deposits and offers a maximum loan size of £1.5m. It has two, five, seven and 10-year fixed mortgages in its range and £500 cashback on select remortgage deals. All mortgages include a free valuation and the option of no arrangement fees. 

Rates begin at 3.27 per cent. 

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “With interest rates and the cost-of-living increasing at pace, it is vital that brokers have the tools to secure mortgages for their customers as quickly and efficiently as possible. We look forward to working with Legal and General Mortgage Club to improve the mortgage journey for both brokers and customers.” 

Clare Beardmore, head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club, added: “We are delighted to work with MPowered Mortgages to extend the options available on SmartrCriteria to support brokers during this busy period.  

“We know how time-crunched advisers are in the current market, and how much difference having the right tech in place can make.” 

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

