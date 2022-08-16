Crystal Specialist Finance adds to BDM team

She joins from Santander, where she held the same role, and was responsible for supporting more than 250 mortgage brokers across the country.

Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said Worsick was a great addition to the firm’s sales team, and would deliver “excellent support” to Crystal’s bank of broker partners in the north.

Berry added: “Our ‘Thrive’ survey, which was conducted towards the back end of 2021, suggested that brokers wanted to interact with us in different ways. I am now delighted that we have an infrastructure which equips Crystal Specialist Finance to deliver the type of contact our broker and introducer partners prefer, be this telephone, virtual or face to face.”

Worsick is just the latest in a series of recruitments at Crystal recently. In July the firm brought in Mark Hutchings as head of strategy and group projects, which itself followed three new hires to the sales team in June.