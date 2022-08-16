Dodgy landlord banned from letting properties

A landlord has been banned from letting properties in England for 15 months, after he was found to have committed a series of housing offences.

Carmello Borsellino, of Cheveral Avenue, Coventry, was most recently found to have breached regulations covering the management of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). He pleaded guilty and was fined £1,350, as well as ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £135.

However, due to his long history of previous offences, Coventry Council applied to the First Tier Property Tribunal, in a bid to obtain a banning order.

The Tribunal has now issued that banning order, which prevents Borsellino from letting property in England for 15 months.

Borsellino has also been added to the rogue landlord register.

Breaching the order could result in a 51-week prison sentence, a court fine or a financial penalty of up to £30,000. The Tribunal said it had been “unimpressed” with Borsellino’s attempts to “avoid or diminish” the seriousness of the fire safety breaches he had committed.

Adrian Chowns, property licensing and housing enforcement manager for Coventry, said: “Offences of this nature are very serious and have the potential to undermine Coventry City Council’s work to ensure that rented housing within its locality is safe and suitable for tenants. The use of banning orders is just one of the many tools the council is adopting to tackle rogue landlords and deter them from flouting their responsibilities”.