HSBC ups resi and BTL rates; TSB adds products and reduces pricing – round-up

HSBC has increased rates across residential and buy-to-let ranges, both for existing and new customers.

A HSBC UK spokesperson said: “Today we have increased some of our residential and buy-to-let fixed rate mortgages, ranging from 0.03 per cent to 0.13 per cent across our new business range and existing customer rates will increase by a maximum of 0.10 per cent, however these still remain some of the lowest available in the market.”

In its residential existing customer switching range, two-year fixed fee-saver at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) has increased and five-year fixed fee-saver between 60 and 85 per cent LTV have increased in pricing.

Its two-year fixed fee-saver is 3.5 per cent and on the five-year fixed alternative starts at 3.49 per cent.

The same changes have been made its residential existing customer borrowing more range, where the two-year fixed fee-saver is 3.74 per cent, and the five-year fixed equivalent starts at 3.71 per cent.

On the residential first-time buyer side, two and five-year fixed fee-saver up to 95 per cent LTV have been upped. Two-year fixed rate fee-saver products begin at 3.7 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate equivalent starts at 3.72 per cent.

In its first-time buyer range, five-year fixed standard and premier exclusive products between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have risen. Prices start from 3.72 per cent.

HSBC has also increased a range of two and five-year fixes in its residential remortgage products, including two and five-year fixed fee-saver deals up to 75 per cent LTV. Rates start from 3.69 and 3.65 per cent respectively.

The lender has also increased rates for several products, both two and five-year fixed rates in its homemover range. Two-year fixed rate fee-saver products start at 3.7 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 3.72 per cent.

HSBC buy-to-let changes

HSBC has increased rates in its buy-to-let range for existing customers switching, existing customers borrowing more, purchase, remortgage and international residents range.

In its existing customer switching range, two and five-year fixed rate fee-saver deals at 60 per cent LTV have risen. Pricing is set at 3.5 and 3.49 per cent respectively.

The same changes have also been applied to its buy-to-let existing customer borrowing more range, and it has the same pricing.

In its buy-to-let purchase range, five-year fixed rate fee-saver products up to 75 per cent LTV have gone up, with pricing starting from 3.72 per cent.

On the buy-to-let remortgage range, five-year fixed rate fee-saver products up to 75 per cent LTV have also risen, with pricing starting from 3.65 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate standard buy-to-let remortgage product at 60 per cent LTV has gone up as well with the rate set at 3.19 per cent.

HSBC’s international residential range rates have gone up, with changes applied to two and five-year fixed rate fee-saver products up to 75 per cent LTV as well as five-year fixed rate standard and premier exclusive products.

TSB cuts resi rates by 0.35 per cent

TSB has reduced rates for five-year fixed residential remortgages with a £995 fee by up to 0.35 per cent.

The five-year fix up to 60 per cent LTV is 3.49 per cent, between 60 and 75 per cent LTV the rate is 3.54 per cent and from 75 to 80 per cent LTV the rate stands at 3.64 per cent.

Products between 80 and 85 per cent LTV come to 3.64 per cent, and from 85 to 90 per cent LTV are 4.14 per cent.

For all the above products, loan sizes between £5,000 and £1m are accepted and they are subject to early repayment charges of five per cent in the first year. This then falls one per cent per year of the term.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has moved its product end dates to the end of December and has brought back its house purchase five-year fixed rate £995 fee products.

Up to 60 per cent LTV, the initial rate is 3.39 per cent, between 60 and 75 per cent LTV the price is 3.49 per cent and from 75 and 80 per cent LTV the rate is 4.14 per cent.