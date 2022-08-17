Natwest ups select rates and adds products

Natwest has increased rates in its new business and existing customer ranges, with changes applying to residential, first-time buyer, buy-to-let, mortgage guarantee and green mortgage products.

The changes are effective from tomorrow.

The lender has increased rates for its new business remortgage products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.26 per cent, including both two and five-year fixed rates.

Its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 90 per cent LTV has gone up from 3.54 per cent to 3.79 per cent and its five-year fixed at the same LTV has risen from 3.59 per cent to 3.85 per cent. Both come with a £995 fee.

Natwest has also repriced 10 two and five-year fixed rate purchase products apiece. Rates for two-year fixes start from 3.69 per cent and five-year fixed rates begin from 3.79 per cent.

On the first-time buyer side, it has added four two-year and four five-year fixed rate products at 85 and 90 per cent LTV.

This includes two and five-year fixes at 85 per cent LTV priced at 3.82 per cent and 4.14 per cent respectively. Both come with a £995 product fee and £1,000 cashback.

The lender is increasing its mortgage guarantee product rates by 0.1 per cent, with its two-year fix at 95 per cent LTV standing at 4.28 per cent and its five-year fix coming to 4.29 per cent. Both come with no product fee and £750 cashback.

In its buy-to-let range, remortgage and purchase products have gone up by around 0.1 per cent between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV, which is now 3.24 per cent and has a product fee of £1,495.

On the green mortgage side, both for buy-to-let and residential, rates have gone up by as much as 0.19 per cent, including its five-year fixed rate remortgage with a £995 fee which is now 3.35 per cent.

The lender has three two-year fixed rate purchase products and three five-year fixed rate purchase products in its green mortgage range. Rates start at 3.29 per cent.

Existing customer changes

Natwest has increased residential rates across its existing customer range by as much as 0.3 per cent, with rate rises also applying to high value products.

Its no-fee two-year fixed rate switcher at 100 per cent LTV has risen from 3.69 per cent to 3.99 per cent, whilst its no-fee five-year fixed rate switcher at 90 per cent LTV has gone from 3.89 per cent to 4.14 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, switcher products have been increased by around 0.1 per cent between 60 and 90 per cent LTV.

This includes its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV, which has gone from 3.69 per cent to 3.79 per cent.