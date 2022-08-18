Clydesdale Bank ups select resi and BTL rates by 0.25 per cent

Clydesdale Bank has increased rates on a range of its residential, buy-to-let and professional and newly qualified professional products by as much as 0.25 per cent.

The changes come into force from today.

The lender has increased the rates for core two and five-year fixed deals between 65 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by as much as 0.2 per cent.

Two-year fixed mortgages start from 3.43 per cent and five-year fixes begin from 3.5 per cent.

Two and five-year fixes for borrowing amounts of £1m or over, between 65 and 85 per cent LTV have gone up by around 0.1 per cent.

Within this offering, the lender’s two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV is 3.65 per cent, and at 75 per cent LTV is 3.78 per cent. Five-year fixed rates at the same LTVs are 3.69 per cent and 3.85 per cent respectively.

Professional and newly qualified professional mortgage rates have risen by up to 0.19 per cent. Its two and five-year fixes start from 3.84 per cent.

Buy to let

On the buy-to-let side, its core two and five-year fixed rates from 60 to 75 per cent LTV have gone up by around 0.11 per cent.

Two-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV are priced at 3.4 per cent and five-year fixes are 3.49 per cent.

Its two and five-year fixed rate core buy-to-let products at 80 per cent LTV have risen by around 0.25 per cent. The two-year fix has a rate of four per cent, whilst the five-year fix is priced at 4.15 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rates for loans of £1m and over rose by 0.05 per cent. Its two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV is 3.83 per cent and at 60 per cent LTV it is 3.75 per cent.

Its five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV in this range is 3.89 per cent.