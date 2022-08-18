You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS expands range and removes hard footprints for AIPs

by:
  • 18/08/2022
  • 0
Coventry BS expands range and removes hard footprints for AIPs
Coventry Building Society has introduced fee-free products for first-time buyers at 90 per cent and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) and changed the way it runs credit checks for mortgage applications.

The deals for first-time buyers also offer a £500 cashback incentive.

The mutual has released a new buy to let five-year fee-free fixed rate, and a two-year tracker rate for standard and portfolio landlords at 65 to 75 per cent LTV.

It is also opening its 75 per cent LTV offset two and five-year fixed rates to all borrowers. Additionally, it has launched an interest-only offset deal at 50 per cent LTV.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re continuing to support the market by expanding our range to give brokers and their clients a greater choice of rates across a broader selection of products. As we introduce more variety, we’re focusing on products brokers are asking for and we’re looking to expand our range further in future.”

The mutual also said it hoped to improve the home-buying process by introducing soft footprint credit checks on clients’ mortgage applications. A hard footprint would only be left on the client’s record once the full application was submitted.

Stinton called it “a positive change for homebuyers”.

He added: “We understand that hard credit checks can be a concern for anyone purchasing a home, and especially first-time buyers. This is one of many exciting developments happening this year to really help brokers give their clients the best experience.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.