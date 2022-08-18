Coventry BS expands range and removes hard footprints for AIPs

Coventry Building Society has introduced fee-free products for first-time buyers at 90 per cent and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) and changed the way it runs credit checks for mortgage applications.

The deals for first-time buyers also offer a £500 cashback incentive.

The mutual has released a new buy to let five-year fee-free fixed rate, and a two-year tracker rate for standard and portfolio landlords at 65 to 75 per cent LTV.

It is also opening its 75 per cent LTV offset two and five-year fixed rates to all borrowers. Additionally, it has launched an interest-only offset deal at 50 per cent LTV.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re continuing to support the market by expanding our range to give brokers and their clients a greater choice of rates across a broader selection of products. As we introduce more variety, we’re focusing on products brokers are asking for and we’re looking to expand our range further in future.”

The mutual also said it hoped to improve the home-buying process by introducing soft footprint credit checks on clients’ mortgage applications. A hard footprint would only be left on the client’s record once the full application was submitted.

Stinton called it “a positive change for homebuyers”.

He added: “We understand that hard credit checks can be a concern for anyone purchasing a home, and especially first-time buyers. This is one of many exciting developments happening this year to really help brokers give their clients the best experience.”