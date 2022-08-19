You are here: Home - News -

News

Dudley BS to temporarily close to new business

by:
  • 19/08/2022
  • 0
Dudley BS to temporarily close to new business
Dudley Building Society will briefly pause new business from the end of the day today [Friday 19 August] citing heightened demand and high volume of applications.

In a note to brokers, it said it would underwrite and evaluate applications already received and withdraw products by the end of today.

It said that there was “increasing demand” for its specialist mortgage offering and it was “receiving a continuously high volume of mortgage applications,”

According to Building Societies Association data, Dudley is the 26th largest mutual in the UK with £524m in assets as of March this year.

The firm offers a wide range of products, including lending in and into retirement, self-employed, expat, holiday lets and shared ownership.

The mutual’s criteria also includes no minimum income across its product range, multiple income streams are accepted, gifted deposits are permitted and equity as well as capital raising. It will also accept joint borrower sole proprietor with a minimum of 20 per cent.

Kieron Blackburn, commercial director at Dudley Building Society said: “We regard this pause on new business as a temporary measure. As soon as we’re confident that we can return to providing the service that our partners expect we’ll return to the market.”

Several lenders have temporarily paused new business to maintain service levels, including Gatehouse Bank, Suffolk Building Society, Saffron Building Society and Cambridge Building Society.

Coventry Building Society had temporarily paused new business but reintroduced it earlier this month.

Brokers have told this publication they expect more lenders to follow suit and said pausing business to get service levels in order is better than pulling products and increasing rates frequently.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.