You are here: Home - News -

News

HMRC’s stamp duty and inheritance tax take soars in Q2

by: Sarah Davidson
  • 19/08/2022
  • 0
HMRC’s stamp duty and inheritance tax take soars in Q2
HM Revenue and Customs raked in £7bn in stamp duty between April and July this year, "significantly higher" than the £5.7bn raised from the tax in the same period a year earlier. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the sharp rise in tax paid on property purchases in England could be explained in part by lower tax rates last year under the residential stamp duty holiday which closed on 30 September 2021.

The data published also showed inheritance tax receipts for April 2022 to July 2022 were £2.4bn, some £300m higher than in the same period a year earlier which the ONS said can be attributed to a small number of higher-value payments than usual.

Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said: “Month-on-month increases have been a mainstay of this data set for a while, showing the government is continuing to gradually increase tax revenues without significantly increasing the burden on tax payers.

“Part of the reason for this is that that property prices have increased so much that more and more are getting caught by the inheritance tax net because the nil rate band and the residence nil rate band will remain frozen until 2026.”

Income tax, capital gains tax and national insurance raised a considerable £141.4bn between April 2022 to July 2022, a significant rise of £17.5bn from the same period a year earlier.

From 6 July the national insurance threshold, which is the level of earnings at which you have to start making contributions, became the same as the income tax threshold – known as the personal allowance.

The change meant that 30 million people pay less national insurance and enjoy an average of £330 more in their pay packet during the year, however, millions more have been tipped into higher tax bands as a result of basic and higher rate tax thresholds being frozen.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Sarah Davidson

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.