Smoove and Lloyds renew conveyancing contract

Smoove has extended its contract to continue providing Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) with conveyancing products and services through its digital platforms.

The Oxfordshire-based platform provider, formerly known as ULS Technology, said the renewal built on its 15-year ties with LBG. Smoove did not provide a financial value for the contract.

Jesper With-Fogstrup (pictured), chief executive of Smoove, said: “Having recently added the provision of remortgage services to our offering for LBG, we believe that this renewal is further testament to our ability to provide leading solutions.”

Smoove has said that its aim was to simplify and revolutionise both home ownership and the often-stressful process of moving house.

According to its website, “Encouraging the industry to embrace the technological advancements that are being developed is the only way that we will be able to remove the frustration felt by many. We obviously have a strong digital brand in Econveyancer which is widely used by brokers and it is reassuring to see the number of partners now using our home moving platform DigitalMove.” It said DigitalMove removed two weeks of admin for the consumer while speeding up mortgage origination for brokers.

Before joining Smoove, With-Fogstrup was global head of digital as a channel with HSBC and chief operating officer for Comparethemarket.com.